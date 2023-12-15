Open Menu

Top Australian Swimmers To Skip Doha World Championships

December 15, 2023

Perth, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Australia's top swimmers have opted out of the world championships in Doha, with the squad announced Friday missing Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O'Callaghan and Kyle Chalmers.

Kaylee McKeown and Emma McKeon will also give the February event a miss to focus on the Paris Olympics later in the year.

The 18-strong roster is headlined by reigning 50-metre freestyle world champion Cameron McEvoy and sprinter Shayna Jack, who has been part of four world record-breaking relay teams.

The squad is half the size of the one that collected 25 medals at the worlds in Fukuoka this year, including 13 golds.

Elijah Winnington, the 2022 world champion, will attempt to top the podium again in the 400m freestyle while Jenna Forrester, Abbey Harkin and Brianna Throssell add experience.

Three rookies were selected including backstroke specialists Iona Anderson and Jaclyn Barclay, who shone at the world junior swimming championships in Israel this year.

Australia have a busy lead-up to the Olympics. The national championships on the Gold Coast are in April and Olympic swimming trials at Brisbane on June 10-15.

Australia squad: Iona Anderson, Jaclyn Barclay, Jack Cartwright, Abbey Connor, Isaac Cooper, Jenna Forrester, Madeleine Gough, Abbey Harkin, Shayna Jack, Moesha Johnson, Cameron McEvoy, Kiah Melverton, Alexandria Perkins, Kai Taylor, Brianna Throssell, Samuel Williamson, Elijah Winnington, Bradley Woodward

