Top seeded M Ashab, Khushal Riaz, 14 other players advance to National U19 Squash

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Top seeded Muhammad Ashab Irfan of Punjab and international Khushal Riaz of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 14 others, on Wednesday, moved into the second round of the National U19 Squash Championship part of the ongoing Combaxx International Stellate Squash Championship.

In the championship, played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Muhammad Ashab Irfan of (PB) defeated M Ahad (PB) 3-0, the score was (11-7 11-2 11-5) in (16 mint), and Khushal Riaz Khan of (KP) beat Majid Ahmed Khan (KP) 3-0, the score was (11-6 11-7 11-6) in 22 minutes.

As many as sixteen matches of KP Satellite International Squash Tournament Men's, Women and U19 competitions have been decided on the occasion of ongoing competitions.

Chairman Qamar Zaman was the chief guest along with Provincial President Squash Association Ehsanullah Khan, Squash Coach Mohibullah Khan, Administrator Peshawar sports Complex Jaffer Shah, Chief Organiser and Chief Referee Munawar Zaman and other personalities were present on the occasion.

In the first round of competitions, the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab had thrilling and thorny competitions, according to the results. Punjab's M Ashab Irfan defeated Punjab's Muhammad Ahad 11-7, 11-2, 11-5, Uhad Shaukat defeated Asher Butt 11-13, 11-2, 11-6, 11-9, Anas Ali Bukhari Abu Bakar of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa11-6, 11-2, 12-10, Jawad Ali Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Mahmood Mehboob of Punjab 13-11, 11-9, 11-7, Muhammad Emad defeated Anas Dilshadof Sindh 11-7, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5, Punjab's Varun Asif defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hamza Zahid 11-5, 11-3, 11-5, Sindh's Talha Saeed defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Zaman Orakzai 11-3, 11-5, 11-3, Fawad Hussain of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Shiraz Akbar of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 12-10, 8-11, 11-6, 11-8, Azlan Khawar of Punjab defeated Tayyab Rauf of Punjab 11-5, 11-7, 11-5, Army's Motahar Ali Shah defeated Punjab's Khaqan Malik 11-7, 8-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Noman Khan defeated Sindh.

Rohan Amjad 11-5, 11-1, 11-3, Punjab's Muhammad Ibtisam defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Talha Iqbal 11-4, 11-7, 11-4, Fahad Sharif defeated Afaq Khan 11-8, 11- 7, 11-2, CAA's Muhammad Hanif defeated Punjab's Junaid Khan 4-11, 11-3, 12-10, 9-11, 11-6, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Muhammad Shoaib defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Abdullah Khan 11-6, 11-7, 11-7 and Khushal Riaz defeated Majid Ahmed Khan 11-6, 11-7 and 11-6 to qualify for the next round.