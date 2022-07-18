UrduPoint.com

Traditional Games Competitions Ends In Dir Lower Amidst Great Enthusiasm

Muhammad Rameez Published July 18, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Traditional Games competitions ends in Dir Lower amidst great enthusiasm

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The competitions of the ongoing Traditional Games concluded in Dir Lower amidst great enthusiasm witnessed among all the participating players from all across the district.

Deputy Director Operation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jamshed Baloch, Regional Sports Officer Malakand Region Kashif Farhan, District Sports Officer Ibrar Khan, District Sports President Dir Lower Malik Shah Naseem Khan, General Secretary Muslim Khan, President of Badminton, and other personalities were also present.

In the Musical Chair competition Anita took first position and Roshan and Gul Rukh took second and third respectively, Habib in Kharkai, Adenzai in Gulli Danda and Tamergarh won first place in the volleyball competition.

The team of Och won the trophy after defeating Balambat in the Kabaddi competition, Tamargarh Tehsil Club won the first position in Tug of War and Samar Bagh Tehsil took second position.

In the competitions Timargarah A team won 'Afan in Balori competitions, In Chandru competitions, Alina Bibi and Mersalin won against Sara and Lubna.

According to Deputy Director Sports Operations Jamshed Baloch, in the light of the instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and provincial minister Muhammad Atif Khan, secretary sports Tahir Orakzai, DG Sports Khalid Khan and Director Operation Aziz Jan have taken all out efforts for ensuring healthy activities for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Director Operations Azizullah Jan said that currently Traditional Games continued in all districts and the final phase of the Games would be organized in Peshawar wherein all the position holders players would take part in different Games besides opening and closing ceremonies.

