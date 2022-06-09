UrduPoint.com

Traditional Games Start In District Karak

Muhammad Rameez Published June 09, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Traditional games start in district Karak

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Traditional games kick started at district Karak under the auspices of the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Karak Sports Complex on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Takht Nusrat Atif Jalib formally inaugurated the games.

The assistant commissioner appreciated the efforts of the directorate general and assured full cooperation from the district administration.

On the opening day, competitions in tug-of-war, gully danda, bilori, musical chairs and volleyball were held.

Horse dancing, javelin throwing and other traditional sports will be held on Friday.

In this region, traditional games are being held in Karak, Kohat and Hangu. Archery, stone lifting, hiking, shotball and gully danda competitions will be held in Kohat from June 11 while tug-of-war and volleyball will be held in Hangu from June 12.

Deputy Director Sports Operations, Jamshed Baloch, District Sports Officer Amir Zahid Shah, Administrative Officers Irshad Khan and Safdar Fahim were also present.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Hangu Kohat Karak Jamshed Zahid Shah June From

Recent Stories

OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation ..

OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation – Goes on Sale in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

36 minutes ago
 Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

3 hours ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

3 hours ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.