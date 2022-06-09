Traditional games start in district Karak

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Traditional games kick started at district Karak under the auspices of the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Karak Sports Complex on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Takht Nusrat Atif Jalib formally inaugurated the games.

The assistant commissioner appreciated the efforts of the directorate general and assured full cooperation from the district administration.

On the opening day, competitions in tug-of-war, gully danda, bilori, musical chairs and volleyball were held.

Horse dancing, javelin throwing and other traditional sports will be held on Friday.

In this region, traditional games are being held in Karak, Kohat and Hangu. Archery, stone lifting, hiking, shotball and gully danda competitions will be held in Kohat from June 11 while tug-of-war and volleyball will be held in Hangu from June 12.

Deputy Director Sports Operations, Jamshed Baloch, District Sports Officer Amir Zahid Shah, Administrative Officers Irshad Khan and Safdar Fahim were also present.