Training camp of physical disability cricket team from July 23

The training camp of Pakistan physical disability cricket team for the 2019 Physical Disability World Cricket Series will be held at National Stadium Karachi from July 23 to 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The training camp of Pakistan physical disability cricket team for the 2019 Physical Disability World Cricket Series will be held at National Stadium Karachi July 23 to 30.

The tournament, being organized by the England and the Wales Cricket board, will be held at Worcestershire from August 3 to 13.

The camp is aimed at improving batting, bowling, fielding and fitness level of the players, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Pakistan team will leave for UK on July 31. Apart from Pakistan, hosts England, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and India will take part in the World Series. Pakistan team will begin their campaign from the match against England on the opening day of the Series.