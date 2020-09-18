UrduPoint.com
Trials For Talent Hunt Schemes-2020 Completed In Dera, Bannu, Kohat

Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:19 PM

Trials for Talent Hunt Schemes-2020 completed in Dera, Bannu, Kohat

Trials of the Under-16 Talent Hunt Schemes have completed in Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, North Waziristan, Tank and Orakzai districts

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Trials of the Under-16 Talent Hunt Schemes have completed in Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, North Waziristan, Tank and Orakzai districts.

A good number of players turned up for the trials in seven male and four female games and the short-listed probables would be provided further training and coaching by qualified coaches.

The players including table tennis, volleyball, hockey, athletics, volleyball and football were held. The hundreds of athletes in each district took part in the trials, chief selector and former international player Shafqat Ullah Khan, selector Nadeem Khan, Ibrahim etc monitored the performance of the players before short-listing them.

Shafqat Ullah said that every player was given equal opportunities without any discrimination and the coaches of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate General of Sports thoroughly witnessed their performance before selection.

He said the representatives of the local associations of each game were there alongside the selection committee constituted by the Directorate General Sports. He said Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak has clear instructions to ensure transparency during the trials and selection.

"We want to give opportunity to the youth at their door steps and that is why a team of selectors visiting from Dera Ismail Khan to Chitral including merged tribal districts," Shafqat Ullah Khan added.

"We are providing opportunity to the youth so that they should showcase their talent in various sports including hockey, football, volleyball, athletics, badminton, table tennis and inshallah this talent hunt will brighten the name of our province and country in the future.

This is a very good decision of the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the promotion of athletes and other sports, he concluded.

