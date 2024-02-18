Two Former Top Cricketers’ Entry Into Peshawar Zalmi
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 18, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Two top former cricketers were given entry into the Peshawar Zalmi family when former Test cricketer Umar Gul and legendary batsman Muhammad Yousaf joined as bowling and batting consultants.
According to detail, Pakistan’s former Test cricketer Umar Gul has been appointed bowling consultant for Peshawar Zalme in the Pakistan Super League-9, while former Test cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has been appointed batting consultant for Peshawar Zalme.
The chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, welcomed Muhammad Yusuf and Umar Gul to the Zalmi family. Young, talented batsmen Saim Ayub, Muhammad Haris, Haseebullah, and others in the Peshawar Zalmi squad will get a chance to learn a lot from Muhammad Yousuf and Umar Gul.
Born on October 15, 1992, in Nawa Khali, Peshawar, Umar Gul is a Pakistani cricket coach and former cricketer who is the current bowling coach of the Quetta Gladiators and interim bowling coach of the Pakistan national cricket team. Gul was a member of the Pakistan team that won the 2009 ICC World Twenty20, being the highest wicket taker of the tournament, along with being the runner-up of the 2007 tournament, in which he was also the highest wicket taker.
He played all three formats of the game as a right-arm fast medium bowler for the Pakistani cricket team. Umar Gul was the second-highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 international cricket, with 74 dismissals, behind Saeed Ajmal. He won the Twenty20 International Performance of the Year in 2013.
On October 16, 2020, after the final group-stage match of the 2020–21 National T20 Cup, Gul retired from all forms of cricket following a career that spanned twenty years.
Mohammad Yousuf, 49, was a star batsman for Pakistan and is now in the field of coaching. Former cricketer and captain, who played all three formats. Prior to his conversion to islam, Yousuf was one of the few Christians to play for the Pakistan national cricket team. Yousuf scored 1,788 runs in 2006, which is a world record for most runs scored in a year in tests at an average of almost 100. Both Muhammad Yousaf and Umar Gul are in the field of coaching and thus joined Peshawar Zalmi as batting and bowling coaches.
