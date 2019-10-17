Two Matches To Be Played On Friday In Faisalabad
Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:10 PM
Two matches of National T-20 Cup, will be played on Friday (October 18) at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad
Two matches of National T-20 Cup, will be played on Friday (October 18) at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad.
First match will be played between central Punjab and southern Punjab at 01:30 p.m. while Northern will face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in second match which will start at 05:30 p.m, officials said.