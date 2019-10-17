UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Matches To Be Played On Friday In Faisalabad

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:10 PM

Two matches to be played on Friday in Faisalabad

Two matches of National T-20 Cup, will be played on Friday (October 18) at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) -:Two matches of National T-20 Cup, will be played on Friday (October 18) at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad.

First match will be played between central Punjab and southern Punjab at 01:30 p.m. while Northern will face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in second match which will start at 05:30 p.m, officials said.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab October

Recent Stories

Pound sinks as key ally rejects Johnson Brexit pla ..

1 minute ago

Over 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

1 minute ago

Justice Isa says President, PM have no right to su ..

23 minutes ago

Moscow to Host Russia-US-China-Pakistan Talks on A ..

1 minute ago

Palestinian Rams Car Into Israeli Border Patrol Ve ..

16 minutes ago

Brexit talks progressing but 'still not at goal': ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.