Two more matches decided in cricket tourney

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Two more matches were decided in the Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds.

Scores in Brief:

Zone-VII Whites beat Zone-V Blues by 7 Wickets at Eastern Star Ground. Zone-V Blues 246/9 in 45 Overs. Watan Dost 91 5x4 1x6, Ali Butt 33, Muhammad Asif 26. Fawad Khan (sla) 4/41, Qadir Khan 2/48.

Zone-VII Whites 249/3 in 39.5 overs. Hamza Ghanchi 127 12x4 2x6, S.Mehmood Shah 43, Qadir Khan 43, Tariq Khan 22 .

Syed Azanuddin 2/64.

In the 2nd Match Zone-IV Blues beat Zone-III by 73 runs at Pak Star Ground. Zone-IV Blues 276/9 in 45 overs. Fayyaz Hussain 86 11x4 4x6, Imran Shah 80 13x4, Yasir Mushtaq 43, Muhammad Riaz 32, Zain Anwar 20. Aliyan Mehmood (ob) 35, Muhammad Bilal (rls) 3/54, Zohaib Khan 2/49.

Zone-III Blues 203 all out in 42.2 overs. Sunny Nazir 38, Zia Abbas 32, Amin ur Rehman 23, Aliyan Mehmood 22, Hassan Asim 22. Ali Hussain (ob) 3x/24, Fayyaz Hussain 2/20, Uzair Akbar 2/43, Taha Siddiqui 2/54.