Two teams from Waziristan to take part in Peshawar Soccer League: Gul Haider

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Two teams from Waziristan will participate in Season-5 Peshawar Football League to be commencing from October 1, 2022.

This was informed by chief organizer of the league Gul Haider to media here on Monday.

He said one team would participate as Waziristan Ambassadors who will be trained by the organizers to spread awareness against drug trafficking across the province. Gul Haider said that the slogan of the League is "Say no to Drug". Along with the competitions, the message will be spread in the society for the prevention of drugs and the government, especially Peshawar, to eliminate drugs and save the young generation, he said.

The efforts of the divisional administration and the commissioner will be fully supported. He said that the league is being organized for the fifth time in a row, in which opportunities were being provided to the youth to express their talents.

An awareness campaign will be conducted in which volunteers will participate, the team from Waziristan will participate in the campaign as ambassadors to play a role in efforts to rid the society of this scourge.