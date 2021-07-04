ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Ashfaq Hussain Shah inaugurated the National U-23 Football Championship at Kunch Football House ground, Abbottabad on Sunday.

President, Punjab Football Association, Sardar Naveed Haider, Secretary General. Pakistan Football Federation, Naveed Akram and Member Congress, Ch. Faqir Muhammad, President, FATA Football Association, Shahid Khan Shanwari, President Islamabad Football Association, Ch. Muhammad Saleem, former DG sports KP, Tariq Mahmood and Israr Bacha were also present on the occasion.

Three matches would be played on Monday including Balochistan Bazigar vs Punjab Warriors, KP Hazara stars vs Khyber Eagles and Shah e Punjab vs Islamabad Tigers.

A total of 12 teams from all over the country were taking part in the championship and have been divided into four groups.

Group-A: Sindh Qalandars, KP Falcon and Kashmir Kings; Group-B: Balochistan Bazigar, Punjab Warriors and Gilgit Markhors, Group-C: KP Hazara Stars, Balochistan Zorawar and Khyber Eagles; Group-D: Shah e Punjab, Sindh Saints and Islamabad Tigers.

The semi-finals would be played on July 13 and 14, and 3rd position match will be held on July 15 while final on July 16.