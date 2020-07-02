UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Announce Champions League Schedule For Next Season

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 02:40 PM

UEFA announce Champions League schedule for next season

UEFA announced the schedule for the Champions League 2020-21 season on Wednesday, with the new season set to kick off on October 20

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :UEFA announced the schedule for the Champions League 2020-21 season on Wednesday, with the new season set to kick off on October 20.

According to the schedule, next season will be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the group stage will run from October 20 to December 9.

The elimination stage will begin on February 16 next year with the final to be played on May 29 in Istanbul.

UEFA have released new arrangements for the postponed fixtures of this season, as Portugal will host all the remaining fixtures in August.

Related Topics

Istanbul Portugal February May August October December All From

Recent Stories

Food department Hazara region imposes 5 mln fine o ..

2 seconds ago

Can vegetarian diet prevent COVID-19 infections?

3 seconds ago

Turnout in Russia's Vote on Constitutional Amendme ..

4 seconds ago

US State Department to Spend $100,000 on Promotion ..

7 seconds ago

Brazil's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 60,000

10 seconds ago

Tokyo virus cases top 100, highest in 2 months

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.