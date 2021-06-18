UrduPoint.com
UEFA Asks Players Not Remove Sponsored Drinks From New Conference Platforms

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:48 PM

UEFA asks players not remove sponsored drinks from new conference platforms

Euro 2020 tournament director Martin Kallen says revenues of the sponsors are important for the tournament and for European football.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2021) The Union of European Football Association (UEFA) on Friday asked the players of 24 teams not to remove sponsored drinks from their news conference platforms.

UEFA has made this announcement in reaction to trend at the Championship started by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo came into the limelight while removing bottles of CocaCola earlier this week but the same was done by other footballer players including Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli during the press conferences.

“We have talked on this matter with the teams,” said Euro 2020 tournament director Martin Kallen.

“The players should not remove the sponsored items during the press talks, because the revenues of the sponsors are important for the tournament and for European football,” said Kallen.

He stated that rules of UEFA must be complied with.

The move started after Ronaldo removed the bottles of CocaCola while sitting for a press conference.

CocaCola which is one of the Sponsors of Euro 2020 tournament suffered around $4 billion Dollar loss in the latest market evaluation after removal of its bottles by world’s top footballer during the press conference earlier this week.

