UN Chief Calls on Warring Parties Worldwide to Observe Olympic Truce

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all parties to conflicts around the world to observe the truce during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

"With conflict spreading and tensions rising, the Olympic truce represents a chance to overcome differences and find paths towards lasting peace," Guterres said via Twitter.

Guterres said he call son everyone to observe the truce during the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games and "stop hostilities throughout their course."

The UN chief said earlier that he will attend the opening of the Olympic Games in Beijing, noting that the event should be an instrument of peace in the world.

The 2022 Olympic Games will take place from February 4 to February 20.