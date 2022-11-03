Uzair Khan struggling to make his name in the world of Tennis

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Uzair Khan, an upcoming talented tennis player from Peshawar, is struggling to make his name and that of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa famous in the world of tennis.

Uzair Khan recently won the title of the 7th DG Tennis Championship held in the provincial capital Peshawar. He won the trophy after defeating the best and top seeded tennis player Shahsawar Khan by 6-1, 7-5 (6-6) in the final match. While talking to media men, Uzair Khan said that tennis is his favorite sport, he has started working hard day and night to advance in this sport and God willing, one day will surely come when I will be able to make my name and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan name in the world of tennis.

He said that he had started his tennis career in 2011 and has achieved a prominent position in many competitions so far. Uzair Khan said that the provincial Sports Department had done a lot of work for the development of other sports including tennis in the province, while the provincial tennis association had also organized different age groups to bring forward talented players. Tournaments have been playing a key role in helping us to judge our overall efforts.