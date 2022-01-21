VC UET honored International squash player Khushal Riaz

University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar student Khushal Riaz Khan, an international squash player, returned home from a tour of the United States and recently got second position in the National U19 against Muhammad Ashaf Irfan of Punjab in the final

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar student Khushal Riaz Khan, an international squash player, returned home from a tour of the United States and recently got second position in the National U19 against Muhammad Ashaf Irfan of Punjab in the final.

Khushal Riaz was retired hurt in the second set wherein Ashaf Irfan was leading by 11-6 in the first set. A total of 32 players took part in the National U19 wherein Khushal Riaz, a student of UET, got runners-up trophy.

Khushal Riaz, who also represented Pakistan in the US Junior, Canadian Open, British Open, Japan Open, Qatar Open and Malaysian Open and currently ranked 2 in the national ranking.

Dr. Iftikhar Hussain presented the trophy to Khushal Riaz Khan for his outstanding performance. Khushal Riaz Khan thanked the UET administration especially Vice Chancellor Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Senior Dean and Chairman sports Committee Dr. Sehar Noor. As a result of his invaluable support and encouragement he has been representing the country and UET in international and national competitions. He also thanked Amjad Khan, a former World No. 10, who accompanied him on his visit to USA.