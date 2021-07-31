UrduPoint.com

Villa Agree Deal For Bailey As Grealish Linked With Man City

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 09:39 PM

Villa agree deal for Bailey as Grealish linked with Man City

Aston Villa announced on Saturday they had agreed a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Leon Bailey as England's Jack Grealish has reportedly been the subject of an offer from Manchester City

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Aston Villa announced on Saturday they had agreed a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Leon Bailey as England's Jack Grealish has reportedly been the subject of an offer from Manchester City.

According to British media, City have bid a record 100 million ($139 million) for Villa's 25-year-old captain.

Jamaica attacker Bailey, 23, could be seen as a direct playmaking replacement for Grealish.

"Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen have reached an agreement for the transfer of Leon Bailey subject to the player completing a medical and finalising personal terms," Villa said in a statement.

Villa start their Premier League season at Watford on August 14.

More Stories From Sports

