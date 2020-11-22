UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vlhova And Gisin Lead After First Slalom Run In Levi

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 04:00 PM

Vlhova and Gisin lead after first slalom run in Levi

Levi, Finland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Saturday's slalom winner Petra Vlhova and Swiss skier Michelle Gisin shared the lead after the first run of the second women's World Cup slalom competiton of the weekend in Levi on Sunday.

The Slovakian Vlhova and Gisin both clocked 54.

32 seconds to finish 0.23 secs ahead of another Swiss Wendy Holdener.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who marked her return to competition after a 300-day absence by taking second on Saturday, lay fourth 0.37 secs behind the two leaders.

The top 12 skiers are separated by less than a second. The top 30 begin the second run at 1215 GMT.

Related Topics

World Lead Women Sunday Top

Recent Stories

Russia reports 24,581 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

1 hour ago

Investcorp invests in XpressBees

2 hours ago

SZBA announces 2020 longlists for ‘Development o ..

3 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi launches new Arabic innovative learn ..

3 hours ago

Germany reports 15,741 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

National Day holiday announced for public sector

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.