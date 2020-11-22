Vlhova and Gisin lead after first slalom run in Levi

Levi, Finland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Saturday's slalom winner Petra Vlhova and Swiss skier Michelle Gisin shared the lead after the first run of the second women's World Cup slalom competiton of the weekend in Levi on Sunday.

The Slovakian Vlhova and Gisin both clocked 54.

32 seconds to finish 0.23 secs ahead of another Swiss Wendy Holdener.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who marked her return to competition after a 300-day absence by taking second on Saturday, lay fourth 0.37 secs behind the two leaders.

The top 12 skiers are separated by less than a second. The top 30 begin the second run at 1215 GMT.