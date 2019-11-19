UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WADA Executive Body To Discuss Recommendations On RUSADA's Compliance On December 9

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

WADA Executive Body to Discuss Recommendations on RUSADA's Compliance on December 9

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The executive committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will discuss on December 9 recommendations issued by the independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) concerning the status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), the agency said on Monday.

In September, WADA launched a formal compliance procedure against Russia and gave RUSADA three weeks to explain "inconsistencies" that the anti-doping watchdog found in data received from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory earlier this year. The agency's Intelligence and Investigations Department suspected that the records from the Moscow laboratory had been tampered with before being submitted. Russia sent responses to the data manipulation allegations to WADA on October 8.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) confirms that WADA's independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) met yesterday, 17 November, to consider a report from the Agency's Intelligence and Investigations Department (I&I) and independent forensic experts and, accordingly, to discuss the ongoing compliance procedure brought against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA)," the agency said in a statement.

The CRC is now expected to bring a formal recommendation to the executive committee.

"The [executive committee] ExCo is scheduled to meet on 9 December to discuss the recommendation," the statement said.

It was also stressed that the report took into account "responses from the Russian authorities to a list of detailed and technical questions."

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow was open for dialogue with WADA and ready to cooperate on the matter.

In 2015, RUSADA was banned by WADA over accusations of a large-scale state-sponsored doping scheme involving thousands of Russian athletes, coaches and officials. As a result, Russian athletes competed under the Olympic flag at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea's Pyeongchang. Last September, the ban was lifted, and RUSADA was recognized as compliant under the key condition that Moscow would provide the agency with access to a massive database of athlete records. 

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin South Korea Costa Rican Colon September October November December 2015 2018 Olympics From

Recent Stories

Pompeo to Announce on Monday US Softening Stance o ..

33 minutes ago

UAE, US join forces to protect defence technology

1 hour ago

Trump Admin. Issues 90-Day License for US Firms to ..

33 minutes ago

Death anniversary of Ch Rehmat Ali observed at Fai ..

57 minutes ago

50% of poor segment getting free medical facilitie ..

57 minutes ago

UN Envoy Says Hopes High for Success of Summit on ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.