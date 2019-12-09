UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WADA's Decision Heavy Blow To Russian Sports, Tough Reaction Needed - Duma Deputy Speaker

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 04:42 PM

WADA's Decision Heavy Blow to Russian Sports, Tough Reaction Needed - Duma Deputy Speaker

The decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is a heavy blow to Russian sports, the Russian authorities must react toughly, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Igor Lebedev said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is a heavy blow to Russian sports, the Russian authorities must react toughly, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Igor Lebedev said Monday.

WADA's Executive Committee earlier in the day unanimously endorsed a recommendation by its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to ban Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for four years after accusing Moscow of manipulating laboratory data handed over to the agency's investigators, RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus told Sputnik.

"This is a rather strong blow to Russian sports. In my opinion, a tough reaction is needed from the authorities of our country, and above all from the president, since it is in his powers to put things in order in this area in Russia," Lebedev told Sputnik.

Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee deputy chairman Andrey Klimov told Sputnik that the Russian upper house did not think the anti-doping situation in Russia was worse than in other countries.

"I don't think that something more terrible is happening in our country's anti-doping policy than in other countries, that there are grounds for such tough decisions by WADA. But we need to deal with those who are responsible for our anti-doping policy, and, it turns out that they are not very responsible, as they create reasons for such WADA decisions," Klimov said.

Related Topics

World Sports Moscow Russia Costa Rican Colon All From

Recent Stories

“How we met?” Sania Mirza opens up about her f ..

14 minutes ago

Postal Saving Bank of China to step up retail bank ..

6 minutes ago

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb orders in ..

3 minutes ago

Uber reports over 3,000 sexual assaults in U.S. IN ..

30 minutes ago

EU okays mega state aid to develop electric batter ..

3 minutes ago

Seven arrested over gas decanting in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.