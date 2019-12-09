The decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is a heavy blow to Russian sports, the Russian authorities must react toughly, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Igor Lebedev said Monday

WADA's Executive Committee earlier in the day unanimously endorsed a recommendation by its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) to ban Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for four years after accusing Moscow of manipulating laboratory data handed over to the agency's investigators, RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus told Sputnik.

"This is a rather strong blow to Russian sports. In my opinion, a tough reaction is needed from the authorities of our country, and above all from the president, since it is in his powers to put things in order in this area in Russia," Lebedev told Sputnik.

Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee deputy chairman Andrey Klimov told Sputnik that the Russian upper house did not think the anti-doping situation in Russia was worse than in other countries.

"I don't think that something more terrible is happening in our country's anti-doping policy than in other countries, that there are grounds for such tough decisions by WADA. But we need to deal with those who are responsible for our anti-doping policy, and, it turns out that they are not very responsible, as they create reasons for such WADA decisions," Klimov said.