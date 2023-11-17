Open Menu

Wahab Riaz To Head National Men's Selection Committee

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 17, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Wahab Riaz to head national men's selection committee

Wahab’s first assignment will be the selection of the national men’s squad for the three-match Test series against Australia from 14 December to 7 January in Australia and the five-match T20I series against New Zealand from 12 to 21 January in New Zealand.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2023) Former Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz has been appointed as the chief selector of the national men’s selection committee.

His first assignment will be the selection of the national men’s squad for the three-match Test series against Australia from 14 December to 7 January in Australia and the five-match T20I series against New Zealand from 12 to 21 January in New Zealand.

Wahab, who made his international debut in 2008, represented Pakistan in 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is picking up 237 wickets and scoring 1200 runs across the three formats. He was Pakistan’s second-most successful bowler in World Cups, registering 35 wickets across three editions of the marquee event.

Wahab Riaz: “I am honoured to assume the role of chairperson for the national men's selection committee and I extend my gratitude to Chairman PCB Management Committee, Mr Zaka Ashraf, for entrusting me with this responsibility.

The decision to involve former players in cricketing matters is commendable and I am willing to work for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

“Heading a selection committee is a challenging task. We have a significant Australia tour coming up that is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle and a T20I series against New Zealand that will allow us to develop a formidable unit leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in June next year.

“I have a good rapport with the Pakistan Men’s Team Director Mohammad Hafeez and we will be working closely for the success of Pakistan cricket. My Primary goal would be to give weightage to the top performers in domestic cricket and announce well-rounded squads equipped with the necessary skillsets. I will always be available to the players for feedback and advice."

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Cricket T20 World ICC Australia Zaka Ashraf PCB Mohammad Hafeez Wahab Riaz January June December National University Event From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Regi ..

Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Registration Activities

12 minutes ago
 PCB announces schedule of Talent Hunt Programme

PCB announces schedule of Talent Hunt Programme

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative ..

Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative efforts to combat terrorism

26 minutes ago
 Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves ..

Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves congratulations for conducting ..

1 hour ago
 The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performan ..

The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performance and Features

1 hour ago
 With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 C ..

With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 Comes for a Champion Price of P ..

1 hour ago
Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

2 hours ago
 UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

5 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports