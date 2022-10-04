UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 04, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Defending Champion Wapda and Pakistan Army downed their respective opponents in the National Women's Basketball Championship matches here at Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Defending Champion Wapda and Pakistan Army downed their respective opponents in the National Women's Basketball Championship matches here at Pakistan sports Complex on Tuesday.

In the first match, Army won an easy encounter against KP by 73-14 points. Ayesha Khan scored 16 points while Fajar Fatima 12 and Amna scored 10 points for Army.

In the second match, defending champions Wapda beat Islamabad by scoring 81 points against 16. Amina Mukhtar scored 15 and Hijab Fatima scored 14 points for the winning team.

In the third match, Karachi earned it's first victory in a low scoring match over Rawalpindi by scoring 15 points against 6. Hiba Faraz scored 8 for the winning side.

Four matches would be played on the third day of the championship which includes eight top teams Wapda, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad whites, Pakistan Army, Lahore, Islamabad Blues and Peshawar.

The five day championship, organized by the Federal Basketball Association would conclude on October 7.

