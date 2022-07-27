UrduPoint.com

Waseem In Scrabble Players C'ship Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 27, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Waseem in Scrabble Players C'ship final

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Waseem Khatri has stormed in the final of the Scrabble Players Championship at Baltimore, USA.

According to details, Waseem was playing in the international division of this prime North American championship featuring around 400 players.

Waseem finished day-four of the championship with 19 wins out of 28 games and qualified to play the best-of-five final against Austin Shin of England.

Both Waseem and Austin Shin ended up with 19 wins while Mathew Tunnicliffe of Canada was third.

Waseem and Austin Shin would face eachother in the finals while remaining players will continue playing three more rounds.

Related Topics

USA Canada Austin Baltimore

Recent Stories

Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

Federal govt warns of Governor rule in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric C ..

The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity ..

Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity Campaign for realme 9 4G

27 minutes ago
 Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D ..

Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D Vapour Cloud Chamber Liquid Co ..

30 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Discusses with the Deputy Fo ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan P ..

33 minutes ago
 “Constructive engagement is key to overcoming th ..

“Constructive engagement is key to overcoming the many challenges facing Afgha ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.