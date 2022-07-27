ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Waseem Khatri has stormed in the final of the Scrabble Players Championship at Baltimore, USA.

According to details, Waseem was playing in the international division of this prime North American championship featuring around 400 players.

Waseem finished day-four of the championship with 19 wins out of 28 games and qualified to play the best-of-five final against Austin Shin of England.

Both Waseem and Austin Shin ended up with 19 wins while Mathew Tunnicliffe of Canada was third.

Waseem and Austin Shin would face eachother in the finals while remaining players will continue playing three more rounds.