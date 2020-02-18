Watch PSL 2020 Live Matches From Anywhere Around the World

(@fidahassanain)

The opening ceremony that will be held on Feb 20th , with an opening match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in Karachi will be telecast live all over the world through different satellite and live streaming through online apps.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2020) As opening ceremony for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 is just two days away from now, there is a good news for its fans as they could watch it live from anywhere in the world.

The opening match followed by a ceremony will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in Karachi, and will be telecast live all over the world through different satellites and through online apps.

Region TV Network Live Stream Pakistan PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Geo Super BSports on YouTube, cricketgateway.pk, Tapmad, Jazz tv and Mjunoon.tv. USA Willow TV cricketgateway.com Caribbean Flow Sports flowsports.co, cricketgateway.com Canada Willow TV cricketgateway.com India cricketgateway.com Bangladesh Rabbithole Sri Lanka cricketgateway.com Australia beIN cricketgateway.com New Zealand SKY cricketgateway.com Rest of the Pacific cricketgateway. com Malaysia Astro cricketgateway.com Rest of the middle East and North Africa cricketgateway.com, cricwick cricketgateway.com Qatar Vodafone South Africa cricketgateway.com Rest of Africa cricketgateway.com Rest of Asia beIN (highlights only) cricketgateway.com

Earlier, the fans have been in troubles for not being sure about lack of options to watch PSL live matchesaround the world. Many users around the world complained regarding the PSL live streaming.

As there was no live coverage for the PSL fans in other countries. But there will also be live telecast of PSL matches. PSL 5 live streaming 2020 will live telecast on the following channels: