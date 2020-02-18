UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watch PSL 2020 Live Matches From Anywhere Around The World

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 hours ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 11:59 AM

Watch PSL 2020 Live Matches From Anywhere Around the World

The opening ceremony that will be held on Feb 20th , with an opening match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in Karachi will be telecast live all over the world through different satellite and live streaming through online apps.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2020) As opening ceremony for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 is just two days away from now, there is a good news for its fans as they could watch it live from anywhere in the world.

The opening match followed by a ceremony will be played between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United in Karachi, and will be telecast live all over the world through different satellites and through online apps.

Region TV Network Live Stream
Pakistan PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Geo Super BSports on YouTube, cricketgateway.pk, Tapmad, Jazz tv and Mjunoon.tv.
USA Willow TV cricketgateway.com
Caribbean Flow Sports flowsports.co, cricketgateway.com
Canada Willow TV cricketgateway.com
India cricketgateway.com
Bangladesh Rabbithole
Sri Lanka cricketgateway.com
Australia beIN cricketgateway.com
New Zealand SKY cricketgateway.com
Rest of the Pacific cricketgateway.

com
Malaysia Astro cricketgateway.com
Rest of the middle East and North Africa cricketgateway.com, cricwick cricketgateway.com
Qatar Vodafone
South Africa cricketgateway.com
Rest of Africa cricketgateway.com
Rest of Asia beIN (highlights only) cricketgateway.com

Earlier, the fans have been in troubles for not being sure about lack of options to watch PSL live matchesaround the world. Many users around the world complained regarding the PSL live streaming.

As there was no live coverage for the PSL fans in other countries. But there will also be live telecast of PSL matches. PSL 5 live streaming 2020 will live telecast on the following channels:

  • Afghanistan–Moby TV
  • Australia –Chanel 44
  • Bangladesh –Gazi TV
  • Sri-Lanka – Digital GTV
  • New Zealand–Sky sports 5, Channel 52
  • Zimbabwe– Yupp TV
  • United Arab Emirates – Elife

Related Topics

Karachi World Sports Pakistan Super League Middle East 2020 YouTube Islamabad United TV All From Jazz Arab Satellites

Recent Stories

Pakistan successfully launches Ra’ad—II missil ..

18 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $57.24 a barrel M ..

56 minutes ago

Take nothing for granted, says 9/11 female US fire ..

56 minutes ago

LHC seeks reply from NAB on petition seeking remov ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways to operate one-off flight service f ..

2 hours ago

Taliban set to sign peace deal with the US in Afgh ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.