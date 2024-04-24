Open Menu

Watford Hire Cleverley As Permanent Boss

Muhammad Rameez Published April 24, 2024 | 11:16 PM

Watford hire Cleverley as permanent boss

Former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley has been hired as Watford manager on a permanent deal after his spell as interim boss of the Championship club

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley has been hired as Watford manager on a permanent deal after his spell as interim boss of the Championship club.

Cleverley was placed in charge at Vicarage Road on a temporary basis when Valerien Ismael was sacked in March.

The 34-year-old has managed one win, one loss and five draws during his seven matches with the Hornets.

Watford are currently 15th in the second-tier table with two games left against Sunderland Middlesbrough.

They had lost six of their last eight league games before Ismael was axed in the midst of a disappointing season for a team expected to push for a play-off place.

Former England international Cleverley joined Watford on loan from United in 2009-10.

He returned to Watford from Everton in 2017 before retiring last year after an injury-plagued spell in the latter part of his career.

Cleverley made his first move into coaching with Watford's youth academy before taking on the interim head coach role last month

Related Topics

Loan Road Sunderland Middlesbrough Manchester United March 2017 From Coach

Recent Stories

Earthquake jolts Karachi

Earthquake jolts Karachi

5 minutes ago
 Sindh minister orders operation after attack on po ..

Sindh minister orders operation after attack on police in Ghotki

5 minutes ago
 TikTok to fight US ban law in courts

TikTok to fight US ban law in courts

5 minutes ago
 Anger among Ukrainians in Poland as Kyiv halts pas ..

Anger among Ukrainians in Poland as Kyiv halts passport renewals

5 minutes ago
 Police book youngster for abusing student for one ..

Police book youngster for abusing student for one year

5 minutes ago
 British-Pakistani firm unveils $35 million luxury ..

British-Pakistani firm unveils $35 million luxury apartments for overseas Pakist ..

4 minutes ago
Police arrest 23 suspects, recover stolen money, p ..

Police arrest 23 suspects, recover stolen money, phones

4 minutes ago
 Colorful cultural festival concludes at NUML

Colorful cultural festival concludes at NUML

5 minutes ago
 Immunization awareness week kicks off in Balochist ..

Immunization awareness week kicks off in Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh scho ..

Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh school

24 minutes ago
 Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital follo ..

Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident

24 minutes ago
 Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Wo ..

Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Women’s Cricket Tournament

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports