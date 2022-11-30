UrduPoint.com

‘We’re All Set For Test Series Starting Tomorrow,’ Says Babar Azam

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 30, 2022 | 02:41 PM

The Pakistan skipper says they have one week time for preparation for this series which is another opportunity for them.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2022) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Wednesday said that they are all set to play Test series against England.

“We are ready for the Test series starting tomorrow,” said Babar Azam while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi.

He said that they got only one week for preparation but they are ready for the Test matches.

He said that they were playing red ball cricket but this series is another chance for them to make Pakistan proud.

Babar says they are planning to go with right combination and we will go there with our best.

“They will recover soon and we want that England should play with its complete squad,” said Babar while responding to a qusetion about the virus issue that hit the England squad.

