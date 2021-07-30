UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Ham Sign PSG Goalkeeper Areola On Loan

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 12:27 AM

West Ham sign PSG goalkeeper Areola on loan

West Ham have signed goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, the English Premier League club announced Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :West Ham have signed goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, the English Premier League club announced Thursday.

The 28-year-old France international's deal will see him stay with the Hammers on an initial season-long move but with the option to make his switch permanent after the end of the campaign.

Areola spent last season with fellow London club Fulham and will now compete with Lukasz Fabianski to be West Ham's first-choice goalkeeper.

As well as their domestic commitments, West Ham will be playing in the Europa League next season.

"Alphonse is an experienced and talented goalkeeper who has played at the highest level and performed very well in the Premier League last season," said West Ham manager David Moyes.

"As we prepare for a very busy schedule, he will provide fantastic competition for the goalkeepers already at the club."

Related Topics

Loan France London David From PSG Premier League

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.8 million d ..

31 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on waivers a ..

46 minutes ago

SCI provides aid worth AED85.1 million inside UAE ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan earnestly looks forward to enhance mutual ..

4 minutes ago

Mexico to Release Prisoners Aged Over 75 With Non- ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Space Module Nauka Can Operate on ISS Unti ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.