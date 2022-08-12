UrduPoint.com

West Indies Call-up Spinner Sinclair For World Cup Push

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 12, 2022 | 08:50 AM

West Indies call-up spinner Sinclair for World Cup push

Bridgetown, Barbados, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :West Indies on Thursday named off-spinner Kevin Sinclair in a 14-man squad for a three-match ODI series against New Zealand as they look to boost their hopes of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

The matches will take place under floodlights at Kensington Oval in Barbados on August 17, 19 and 21.

The three games are the West Indies' last remaining three fixtures in the Super League which will decide automatic qualifying spots for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Only the top seven sides along with hosts India qualify automatically with those outside having to go through a qualifying competition.

Sinclair made his international debut in T20I cricket last year against Sri Lanka and has so far played six games in the shortest format.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has also been named in the squad but will have to undergo a fitness assessment on a finger injury sustained against India last month.

All-rounder Roston Chase is unavailable due to injury while fellow all-rounder Fabien Allen is out due to personal reasons.

SquadNicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair.

Related Topics

India Cricket World Sri Lanka Brooks Brandon Barbados Roston Chase Shimron Hetmyer August Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

IGP takes notice of killing of three people

IGP takes notice of killing of three people

8 hours ago
 Chakabva to lead Zimbabwe in India ODI series

Chakabva to lead Zimbabwe in India ODI series

8 hours ago
 WTA Toronto results

WTA Toronto results

8 hours ago
 Ireland v Afghanistan 2nd T20 scores

Ireland v Afghanistan 2nd T20 scores

8 hours ago
 Pak-Turkiye to sign Preferential Trade Agreement

Pak-Turkiye to sign Preferential Trade Agreement

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemns killing of po ..

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemns killing of policeman in Regi Model Town

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.