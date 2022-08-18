UrduPoint.com

West Indies Defeats New Zealand By Five Wickets In First ODI

Muhammad Rameez Published August 18, 2022 | 08:10 AM

West Indies defeats New Zealand by five wickets in first ODI

Bridgetown, Barbados, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :West Indies defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the first day-night One-Day International of a three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.

Brief scores: New Zealand 190 off 45.2 overs (K.

Williamson 34, M. Bracewell 31, F. Allen 25, M. Santner 25; A. Hosein 3-28, A. Joseph 3-36, J. Holder 2-39) vs West Indies 193-5 off 39 overs (S. Brooks 79, N. Pooran 28, S. Hope 26; T. Southee 2-39, T. Boult 2-49, M. Santner 1-25) result: West Indies won by 5 wicketsSeries status: West Indies lead series 1-0Toss: West Indies.

