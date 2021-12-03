UrduPoint.com

Wheelchair Cricket Tournament Organised On "World Disability Day"

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 12:27 PM



DIR LOWER, Dec 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) ::On the eve of "World Disability Day", the district administration Dir Lower in collaboration with the sports Department and SADA Foundation organised "Deputy Commissioner Wheelchair cricket Tournament" here Friday.

Three teams from Districts Mardan, Bajaur and Dir Lower Participated in the event. Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt (Retd), Aun Haider Gondal attended the event as chief guest and awarded trophies and cash prizes among the winner and runner up teams.

District Mardan Eagles won the final by defeating Dir Lower.

Tahir Ali, AC Timergra, Muhammad Sadiq Mohmand, AAC Timergara, Ibrar Ahamd (District Sports Officer), Faroq Jan, DSP Timergara, Akbar Khan, representative of civil society and human rights activist, volunteer of civil defense and media personnel also participated in the final ceremony.

CEO SADA Foundation, Khurshid Alam lauded the role of district administration and Sports Department Dir Lower for arranging the Wheelchair Cricket Tournament.

