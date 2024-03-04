Open Menu

Women's Day Weightlifting Competition Held

Muhammad Rameez Published March 04, 2024 | 06:39 PM

Women's Day weightlifting competition held

Nida was adjudged the best weight-lifter of the Women's Day 2024 Weightlifting Invitational Cup tournament was held at the Railway Stadium here on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Nida was adjudged the best weight-lifter of the Women's Day 2024 Weightlifting Invitational Cup tournament was held at the Railway Stadium here on Monday.

90 kg was the heighest weight lifted by Saima in the tournament while Rida lifted 85 kg in the Clean & Jerk category.

General Secretary, Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) Nuzhat Jabeen was the chief guest at the event held to commemorate the international Women's Day 2024.

The weightlifting tourney was held under the auspices of the National Weightlifting Club Punjab Stadium.

Iman Fatima, Hira Niaz, Ayesha Aslam, Farkhunda Mustafa, Anam, Hadiqa Nasir, Rida, Sahar, Arefa, Khadija Yusuf, Noor Tahir, Kiran Iqbal, Anam Iqbal, Madeeha, Noor, Nida, Saima, Neelam, Zainab, Fatima, Fatima Sharif, Araf Fatima, Larib Kamal, Shahzadi Nazer, Muniba Imtiaz, Zara were among the weightlifters who won prominent positions in the tournament.

A large number of fans were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Nasir Rida Neelam Women Event Best Weight

Recent Stories

Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China p ..

Asian stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting

3 minutes ago
 Panel of chairmen, petition committee announced in ..

Panel of chairmen, petition committee announced in PA

3 minutes ago
 Senate unanimously passed resolution in favour of ..

Senate unanimously passed resolution in favour of innocent Palestinians

3 minutes ago
 LESCO chief holds functional heads meeting

LESCO chief holds functional heads meeting

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif surpris ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif surprises students with unannounced v ..

13 minutes ago
 Dr Daryaab donates his recently published book to ..

Dr Daryaab donates his recently published book to UoM library

13 minutes ago
Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM Hou ..

Shehbaz Sharif presented guard of honour at PM House

13 minutes ago
 Court issues physical remand orders to three offi ..

Court issues physical remand orders to three officers in corruption case

13 minutes ago
 DCs inspect SSC examination centres to review arra ..

DCs inspect SSC examination centres to review arrangements

9 minutes ago
 56% of Austrians want influx of refugees cut to ze ..

56% of Austrians want influx of refugees cut to zero: Survey

10 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 receives 12885 disturbing calls in Feb

Rescue 1122 receives 12885 disturbing calls in Feb

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspects ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspects proposed site for Cancer Hosp ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports