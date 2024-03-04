Women's Day Weightlifting Competition Held
Muhammad Rameez Published March 04, 2024 | 06:39 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Nida was adjudged the best weight-lifter of the Women's Day 2024 Weightlifting Invitational Cup tournament was held at the Railway Stadium here on Monday.
90 kg was the heighest weight lifted by Saima in the tournament while Rida lifted 85 kg in the Clean & Jerk category.
General Secretary, Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) Nuzhat Jabeen was the chief guest at the event held to commemorate the international Women's Day 2024.
The weightlifting tourney was held under the auspices of the National Weightlifting Club Punjab Stadium.
Iman Fatima, Hira Niaz, Ayesha Aslam, Farkhunda Mustafa, Anam, Hadiqa Nasir, Rida, Sahar, Arefa, Khadija Yusuf, Noor Tahir, Kiran Iqbal, Anam Iqbal, Madeeha, Noor, Nida, Saima, Neelam, Zainab, Fatima, Fatima Sharif, Araf Fatima, Larib Kamal, Shahzadi Nazer, Muniba Imtiaz, Zara were among the weightlifters who won prominent positions in the tournament.
A large number of fans were present on the occasion.
