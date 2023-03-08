Women’s Exhibition matches: Sune Luus replaces Laura Wolvaardt

(@Abdulla99267510)

The 27-year old captained South Africa to the semi-final of the ICC Women’s World -Cup 2022 and final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2023) South Africa’s Sune Luus will replace her compatriot Laura Wolvaardt in the Super Women’s line-up for the remaining two Women’s League exhibition matches against Amazons at the Pindi cricket Stadium on 10 and 11 March.

Luus is 43rd ranked batter in the world and has played 106 ODIs and 102 T20Is. In ODIs, she has scored 1,799 runs and taken 115 wickets, while in T20Is, she has scored 1,077 runs and taken 49 wickets. In 2016, Suun became the second player to score a half-century and take five wickets in an ODI, while in 2021, she become the 10th player to score 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in ODIs.

Wolvaardt, who has been picked as a replacement player in an another franchise league, thanked the Pakistan Cricket board for the opportunity to be part of the Women’s League exhibition matches.

“I want to thank the PCB for this opportunity to play in the Women’s League exhibition matches. It has been an incredible short journey, but I have loved the experience. The team has been amazing and I have felt so welcoming.

“I wish both sides the best of luck with rest of the series. I am sure both sides will strive hard and they will do well and learn a lot from the experience they will get from the matches.

“I cannot wait to return to Pakistan in September with the South Africa’s national women’s team and learning more about this amazing couintry.”

Updated squads:

Amazons - Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Areesha Noor, Danni Wyatt (England), Eyman Fatima, Fatima Khan, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gull Feroza, Kainat Imtiaz, Laura Delany (Ireland), Maia Bouchier (England), Nashra Sundhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Nawaz, Tammy Beaumont (England) and Tess Flintoff (Australia)

Super Women - Nida Dar (captain) Aimen Anwar, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Iram Javed, Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh), Lauren Winfield-Hill (England), Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Muneeba Ali, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sune Luus (South Africa), Syeda Aroob Shah, Syeda Masooma Zahra, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani

Schedule:

10 Mar – 2nd match, 2pm, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Shozab Raza and Humaira Farah (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire) and Saleema Imtiaz (fourth umpire). Mohammad Anees (match referee)

11 Mar – 3rd match, 2pm, Pindi Cricket Stadium. Tariq Rasheed and Saleema Imtiaz (on-field umpires), Shozab Raza (third umpire) and Humaira Farah (fourth umpire). Mohammad Anees (match referee)