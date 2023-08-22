World Blind Cricket Ltd, IBSA explore exciting sports partnership

In a significant step towards fostering sports inclusion and expanding opportunities for visually impaired athletes, a meeting took place between Syed Sultan Shah, President of World Blind Cricket Ltd, and Ilgar Rahimov, President of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA).

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :In a significant step towards fostering sports inclusion and expanding opportunities for visually impaired athletes, a meeting took place between Syed Sultan Shah, President of World Blind Cricket Ltd, and Ilgar Rahimov, President of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA).

According to a media release, the meeting centred around the exploration of a potential sports partnership and the inclusion of cricket in future IBSA games.

The two sides engaged in an enthusiastic discussion about the power of sports to break down barriers and to promote. They expressed their shared commitment to creating an environment where visually impaired athletes can thrive on the global stage.

Syed Sultan Shah, President of World Blind Cricket Ltd, termed the meeting a promising step towards opening up new avenues for blind cricket.

"By collaborating with IBSA, we can further develop and promote the Blind Cricket," he said.

Ilgar Rahimov, President of IBSA was happy about the possibility of including blind cricket in future IBSA games. He said he would discuss the matter in IBSA board meeting. "Our discussions with World Blind Cricket Ltd align with our vision of expanding the horizons of blind sports as a large number of athletes participate and their passion make these sports an interesting one," he said.

Both organizations recognized the need to work closely and collaborative efforts will be made to develop the necessary frameworks to facilitate the integration of blind cricket into the broader spectrum of IBSA sports.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both Syed Sultan Shah and Ilgar Rahimov expressing their eagerness to take the discussions forward.