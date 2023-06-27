World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2023) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced schedule for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be held in India.

The World Cup will commence on October 5 with a highly anticipated clash between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a repeat of the thrilling 2019 final.

The tournament, spanning 46 days, will feature matches at 10 different venues.

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad, recalling their high-scoring encounter in the 2019 World Cup. Pakistan will take on Australia in Bengaluru on October 20, while England will face South Africa the following day in Mumbai.

Host India will begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup champions Australia in Chennai.

A total of 10 teams will participate in the tournament, with the first eight already securing their spots through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The remaining two spots will be determined at the end of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, concluding on July 9.

The teams will compete in a round-robin format, playing against each other once. The top four teams will advance to the knockout stage, including the semi-finals.

Several key fixtures have caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts.

Australia will face South Africa on October 13 in Lucknow, seeking redemption after their dramatic defeat in the previous edition.

India will seek revenge against New Zealand for their 2019 semi-final loss on October 22 in Dharamsala, and Australia will lock horns with arch-rivals England on November 4 in Ahmedabad.

On October 29, India will meet England in Lucknow, aiming to avenge their loss in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup. The group stage will conclude with an exciting encounter between England and Pakistan in Kolkata on November 12.

The knockout stages will begin with the first semi-final on November 15 in Mumbai, followed by the second semi-final the next day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day. The grand finale is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, with November 20 allocated as a reserve day.

All three knockout matches will be day-night fixtures, commencing at 2:00 PM local time.

The tournament will be played across 10 venues: Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata. In addition to Hyderabad, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will host the warm-up matches from September 29 to October 3.