Wrestlers Inam Butt, Zaman Anwar Call On IPC Minister

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:40 PM

Wrestlers Inam Butt, Zaman Anwar call on IPC minister

Pakistani wrestlers Inam Butt and Zaman Anwar who clinched medals in the World Beach Wrestling Series held at Italy called on the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza

Inam Butt won a gold medal in the 90 kg category of the Wrestling Series while Zaman grabbed a bronze medal.

In the meeting, the wrestlers thanked Dr Fehmida as their recent visit to Italy was made possible due to the personal effort of the minister.

Both wrestlers assured the minister that they would continue to work hard and win laurels for the country in the future as well.

Inam also requested the minister for her cooperation in connection with his forthcoming visit to Romania, to which Dr.

Fehmida assured him full cooperation.

She also issued special instructions that Inam should be given all possible assistance and support in this regard.

Congratulating the wrestlers on their outstanding performance, the minister said that we were committed to revive sports in the country and the day is not far when, according to the Prime Minister's vision, every child of Pakistan would be able to participate in sports and will be able to play his role in making the country proud. Senior IPC officials also attended the event and encouraged both the wrestlers.

