Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2 March, 2024)

World Champions of Legends is a six team franchise tournament, validated by the England Cricket Board. Scheduled to be played at Edgbaston Cricket ground (Birmingham) from the 3rd to the 13th of July, this tournament has the mouth-watering prospect of an India-Pakistan match, as well as England-Australia, amongst several other riveting cricketing rivalries.

The six teams include England, Australia, India, Pakistan, West Indies and South Africa.

At a press conference held at Dubai's Taj hotel, former England batsman Ian Bell and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes joined WCL Founder & CEO Harshit Tomar, Meteor Developers CEO Praveen Kumar Sharma and Meteor Partner Omar La Omour at a press conference for the unveiling of the England Champions jersey.



Co-owner Jacqueline Fernandes signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Harshit Tomar and owner Meteora Developers.

Jacqueline Fernandes said that she has learnt about the game of cricket gradually and sees this as a great opportunity to be involved in the game.

"This is my first association with a league. It is a new, exciting experience for me."

Ian Bell will be playing for England Champions and believes that retired players never lose their competitive edge.

"This is a good tournament for both retired players and those who have just come out of their central contracts."

WCL Founder Harshit Tomar recounted how challenging it was to get the permission of the ECB but he's grateful for the strict regulations, which he thinks will ensure a high quality tournament.



Praveen Kumar explained that there will be no draft, as the tournament is nationality-based. He feels this will make it more competitive.

Big hitter Shahid Afridi will be captaining the Pakistan team, whilst India's Yuvraj Singh is also participating in the tournament.



The fact that this tournament will be played at the height of the summer in England, is one of its main selling points. The teams being country-based, is guaranteed to make it a star attraction for a large number of loyal fans.