Zaka Ashraf has no Twitter account yet, says PCB

The Board says that a fake account in his name and picture is being run on Twitter and the relevant forum has been asked against it.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2023) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that newly-appointed Chairman of the Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, does not have a Twitter account. The PCB took to Twitter to address the issue, stating that a fake account in the name of Chauhdary Zaka Ashraf had been reported to the verified accounts team. The PCB emphasized that Mr. Zaka Ashraf does not possess a Twitter account and urged caution regarding the fake profile.

The shared image revealed that the fraudulent account used Zaka Ashraf's picture as the profile photo, with a background image depicting cricketers standing on a ground. Surprisingly, the fake account even had a "blue tick" verification symbol.

Zafar Ashraf, who has the support of the Pakistan Peoples Party, assumed the role of Chairman of the PCB Management Committee on Thursday, succeeding Najam Sethi. During the committee meeting, all members expressed their complete confidence in Zaka Ashraf. They pledged to collaborate with him to enhance cricket and believed his appointment would bring accolades to Pakistan cricket.

Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza briefed the committee on the PCB's budgetary matters, including stadium construction and central contracts of players.

Zaka Ashraf addressed the members, outlining his Primary focus on cricket and cricketers' improvement. He stressed the need for transparency in the cricket board's affairs and assured the members that grievances regarding regional and association elections would be addressed. Transparent elections for regions and associations were also guaranteed.

Zaka Ashraf emphasized the improvement of facilities for cricket fans, such as upgrading hospitality boxes and enhancing stadiums in Abbottabad, Hyderabad, Mirpur, and ensuring the timely completion of Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar for HBL PSL matches.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the improvement of cricket and upcoming matters related to the ACC Asia Cup and ICC World Cup would receive full attention. The Chairman directed the Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer to provide data from the Inter-Provincial Coordination Ministry for audit purposes.

The Management Committee approved Zaka Ashraf, Salman Naseer, and Faisal Hasnain as the PCB representatives to participate in the upcoming ICC meeting.