Zarlala Of Peace School Charsadda Wins Peshawar Region Women Cycling Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 27, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Zarlala Khan clinched the trophy of the cycling event part of the Peshawar Region Women Sports Festival while Frontier College for Women claimed the overall trophy here on Thursday

Zarlala Khan of Peace school Charsadda recorded her best time in the kilometer road cycling race, followed by another promising Momina, also from Peace School and College and Rasheeda Riaz of Govt Girls Higher Centennial School No.1 took the bronze medal.

Frontier College took over all trophies when it claimed the winners' trophies of table tennis, badminton, volleyball and handball and got runners-up trophy in Throw Ball by securing most points among all 16 college teams that participated in five different Games.

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Sadaat Hassan was the chief guest on this occasion. Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shah, Secretary KP Throw Ball Association Arshad Hussain, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan, Administrator Imran Khan, players, officials and spectators were also present.

In the Throw Ball final GGDC Bacha Khan stunned Frontier College for Women in the final by 25-23, 19-25 and 25-21, City Gulbahar took third position after defeating GGDC Nahaqi by 2-0, the score was 25-22 and 25-23.

In the Table Tennis final Frontier College defeated City Gulbahar by 3-1 while GGDC Bacha Khan defeated GGDC Dargai by 3-0 in the third position. In the badminton final Frontier College defeated GGDC Nahaqi by 3-0 and took first position while Bacha Khan defeated GGDC Tangi by 3-0 and took third position.

In the Volleyball final Frontier College team after a tough fight defeated strong Bacha Khan team by 3-2, the score was 25-23, 21-25, 23-25, 25-23 and 15-9.

GGDC Tangi registered victory against Utmanzai College by 3-1, the score was 23-25, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-22.

The Peshawar Region Women's Sports Gala organized by District Administration and District Sports Officer Charsadda at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex has come to an end. Frontier College Peshawar students looted the festival with their excellent performance.

Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Sadaat Hassan was the chief guest at the prizes distributed. Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shah, Director Sports Government College Peshawar Arshad Hussain, Administrator Muhammad Imran, Inspirer Public School Charsadda Principal Faiz Gul, Principal Government Degree College Omarzai Charsadda Amna Bibi were also present.

It may be mentioned that more than 16 women colleges took part in throwball, badminton, table tennis, volleyball, handball and cycling events.

At the end, Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Sadaat Hassan lauded the organising sports festival for women wherein more than 15 colleges teams took part. He said the district administration is well aware of the importance of women in healthy sports activities in order to ensure women empowerment. He said they have clear instructions from the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to provide due facilities on equal basis to the female players.

The final and 3rd position match of the handball will be played on Friday with Additional Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Sania Safi will grace the occasion as chief guest.

