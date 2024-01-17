Zone-VI Blues Beat Zone-IV Greens By 7 Wickets
Muhammad Rameez Published January 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM
Two more matches were decided in the A.S.Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Two more matches were decided in the A.S.Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds.
The tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi. The highlight of the day's play was a brilliant unbeaten 101 by Sajjad Ahmed.
Scores in Brief :
Zone-III Whites and Zone-I Greens match played at Young Fighter Ground ended in a tie.
Zone-III Whites 173 all-out in 38.5 overs. Zunair Ali 42 5x4, Muhammad Musanna 27, Nafees Ahmed 22. Muhammad Saqib (sla) 4/17, Zubair Khan 2/32.
Zone-I Greens 173/5 in 45 overs. Saad Ali 66 3x4. 2x6 not out, Muhammad Kamran 40, Hamza Alam 23. Abdul Hadi 2/19, Usman Maqbool 2/36.
In the second match, Zone-VI Blues beat Zone-IV Greens by 7 wickets at Landhi Gymkhana Ground. Zone-IV Greens scored 194 all out in 43.3 overs. Saleh Khan 51 (5x4), Huzaifa Ashraf 26, Sajjad Ali 21. Abdullah (ob) 3/35, Hasnain Khan 2/36, Syed Suleman 2/39.
Zone-VI Blues scored 197/3 in 33.1 overs and won the match. Sajjad Ahmed 101 (12x4 4x6), Akram Bin Faisal 49 (7x4 1x6), Ebad Khan 22. Ejaz Ahmed took 2/34.
