11 Services Of Travel & Transport Included In 'Go Punjab' App

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 06:04 PM

11 services of travel and transportation have also been included in the “Go Punjab” App, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on directions of the Government of Punjab to provide online delivery of more than 33 services of various departments to the citizens. Moreover, more than three lakh citizens have downloaded the App in just a few months

The travelling and transportation services added in the Go Punjab App include Driving License Delivery and Tracking, list of important places and accidents and Orange Line stations etc. The App is also available in Urdu language for the convenience of the citizens. Furthermore, citizens can also see the record of the services received from the newly introduced My Activity feature.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the new services of more departments will also be added to the app soon.

