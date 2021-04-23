UrduPoint.com
A Star-studded Launch Of The Realme 8 Series Awaits With A Spectacular Product Line-up

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:35 PM

A Star-studded Launch of the realme 8 Series Awaits with a Spectacular Product Line-up

The smartphone industry is about to heat up with new entrants that will entice photography enthusiasts all over Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th April, 2021) The smartphone industry is about to heat up with new entrants that will entice photography enthusiasts all over Pakistan. With avision to Capture Infinity, realme is gearing up to introduce the all new realme 8 Series which sports a 108MP Ultra Quad Camera and tons of other remarkable features. The realmenumber series has always been a frontrunner of technological advancements as it brings flagship features for the youth thereby democratizing top notch technology for everyone.

The brand is all set to launch the product on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 07:00 pm live on their official Facebook page and YouTube channel, so here’s what to expect at the launch.

A Spectacular Line-up of the realme 8 Series and AIoT Products

People are in for a treat with the new line-up of realme 8 Series, smart audio and other AIoT products. The realme 8 Series features two variants, the realme 8 Pro sporting a 108MP Ultra Quad Camera wrapped in an Infinite Bold Design. It has a 50W SuperDart Charge that charges its massive battery with lighting speed. The other variant, the realme 8 is a gaming beast with the MediaTekHelio G95 gaming processor and a 5,000 mAh battery that gives longer gameplay and a power-packed performance. To add to that, realme Buds Q2 and a host of other exciting AIoT devices such as the realme Gaming Pro Kit and the realme Motion Activated Night Light will also be introduced.

Brimming with realme Allies

The launch event shall feature renowned realme Allies who have been curated from different walks of life and are known for their spectacular work. On the design front, realme has the super famous Kinza Hashmi as their

Design Ally while the brand is working with coveted fashion photographer Azeem Sani as the realme Photography Ally. Tech sensation Bilal Munir of VideoWaliSarkar has been roped in as the realme Technology Ally while our very own pro-gamer Saad-ur-Rehman AKA Ducky Bhai is the realme Gaming Ally. All these people will talk about their time with the realme 8 Series and how they’ve been inspired by its features.

Where to Get It?

The launch event also features e-commerce partners Daraz.pk and Saamaan.pk – who have partnered with realme Pakistan to bring their devices to all the realme fans out there.

Where to Watch It?

The launch event shall go live on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 across all official platforms of realme Pakistan. So, stay tuned to witness the amazing product launch on Facebook and YouTube.

