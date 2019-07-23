UrduPoint.com
Almost A Quarter Of Pakistani Households (22%) In Urban Areas Report Owning More Than One TV

Umer Jamshaid 37 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:22 AM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, almost a quarter of Pakistani households (22%) in urban areas report owning more than one TV

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, almost a quarter of Pakistani households (22%) in urban areas report owning more than one TV.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “In some households, two or more TVs are used.

How many are used in your house?” In response, 79% said one, 15% said more than one and 6% said there is no TV in their house.

Urban-Rural Breakdown: Of urban dwellers, 71% said one, 22% said more than one and 7% said there is no TV in their house. Of rural dwellers, 82% said one, 11% said more than one and 7% said there is no TV in their house.

