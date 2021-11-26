AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now available to pre-order at XPark!

UrduPoint.com

From November 26th, Infinix NOTE 11 will be available on Xpark at discounted price of Rs 30,999 for a limited time!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021) Infinix, Pakistan’s highest selling smartphone brand; is now taking pre-orders for the latest 6GB variant of their AMOLED Stunner NOTE 11. The 6.67” Vivd Amoled display embedded in sleekest design is also available with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage for an enhanced and power packed performance. Starting from November 26th till November 30th, Infinix NOTE 11 will be available on a discounted pre-order discounted price of Rs 30,999 at Infinix’s official online store, XPark

The massive 6.7” vivid AMOLED display of Infinix NOTE 11 delivers immersive viewing experience from all angels and also supports a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 650-nits peak brightness. The AMOLED display enables vivid color reproduction with wider viewing angles and higher contrast rations in order to create a refined and sharp picture altogether. The phone itself is ultra-sleek and lightweight, with a width of 7.9mm and Nano-coating technology for an anti-finger print finish. It is available in three exquisite and unique colors.

The NOTE 11 phone not only comes with immaculate displays, but also carries a 5000 mAh battery that is enough to last all day.

Furthermore, the handset features a 33W super-fast charging capacity that has been TUV-Safety certified as well for safe and instant charging experience. In addition to long-lasting battery, the NOTE 11 comes with a triple camera rear quad setup that features a 50 MP rear camera with an ultra-night lens, f/1.6 wide aperture, and a 2MP Bokeh lens, all of which churns out sharp, bright, and high-resolution pictures in all lightning conditions.

Infinix NOTE 11 is a perfect choice for all those seeking value, style, and utility, all in one place. The handset supports the AndroidTM 11 operating system and has been equipped with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC gaming-focused dual chipset processor for power packed gaming performance.

The phone is sure to stun anyone with its extraordinary specs, trendy exterior, and brilliant displays, and is available for pre-order from Infinix’s official online store, XPark at spectacular discounts.

So, wait no longer, and get your hands on this stunning smartphone now!

