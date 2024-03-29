- Home
- Technology
- News
- Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expansion Plan of NICs
Applications Open For 6th Cycle Of Start-up Incubation Under The National Expansion Plan Of NICs
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 12:25 PM
National Expansion Plan of National Incubation Centers (NEP-NICs) Program, a collaborative effort of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), has opened applications for the 6th cycle of its startup incubation program across Pakistan
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) National Expansion Plan of National Incubation Centers (NEP-NICs) Program, a collaborative effort of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), has opened applications for the 6th cycle of its startup incubation program across Pakistan.
In partnership with the public universities, as many as 13 tech incubation centers have been set up across the country where startups are provided with free of cost workspace, mentorship, networking opportunities, monthly stipend, business support and legal guidance for a period of six months.
The incubation program is tailored to the needs of early stage startups and runs on a zero-equity model. Applications are open for Gujrat, Jamshoro, Karachi, Kohat, Lahore, Muzaffarabad, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Sukkur, Swat and Taxila.
NEP NICs have successfully incubated 690 startups till date, which have generated a cumulative over Rs. 1,100 Million in revenue and created more than 12,000 jobs overall.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the objective of the National Expansion Plan of NICs is to democratize entrepreneurship, boost business activity across the country, grow the IT industry and promote economic growth in Pakistan.
Some notable startups incubated at NEP NICs include SheDev from Gilgit, CopyPencil.pk from Lahore, Oval | Metaverse + NFT and Asani.io from Karachi and Agventure from Swat.
Individuals with unique ideas aged over 18 years can register their startups at the following website for the respective centers in their cities: nep.pitb.gov.pk
Recent Stories
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..
Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms
Russian military jet crashes into sea off Crimea: Governor
More Stories From Technology
-
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G26 minutes ago
-
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lineup23 hours ago
-
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan3 days ago
-
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC4 days ago
-
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions4 days ago
-
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phones4 days ago
-
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us4 days ago
-
Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborate for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackathon7 days ago
-
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment7 days ago
-
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan8 days ago
-
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Reno11 F 5G8 days ago
-
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements9 days ago