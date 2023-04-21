UrduPoint.com

Brazil 'Not Shy' About Working With Both China, US On Space Amid Tensions - Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail Published April 21, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Brazil 'Not Shy' About Working With Both China, US on Space Amid Tensions - Space Agency

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Brazil will continue to work with both China and the United States on space matters, regardless of current tensions between Washington and Beijing, Brazilian Space Agency Coordinator for Satellites and Applications Rodrigo Leonardi told Sputnik.

"We have several interactions on the commercial side. And regarding space, we have a program with China called CBERS - The China-Brazil Earth Resources Satellite program," Leonardi said on the sidelines of the 38th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs. "That's 30 years old already, and we're planning to continue working with them in that framework."

When asked whether it was difficult to manage these partnerships amid current tensions between Beijing and Washington, Leonardi stated, "not difficult at all."

"We are not shy about working with the US or the Chinese," he said.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during his trip to China last week said Brazil cannot be prevented from developing cooperation with the Asian country.

In a press statement preceding the bilateral meeting, Lula said Brazil is committed to intensifying cooperation with China in science and technology, student exchanges, culture, climate change, clean energy and electric vehicles.

Tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan escalated this week amid reports that the US will supply the island with 400 anti-ship Harpoon missiles in an arms deal worth $1.17 billion. In February, China imposed sanctions on US defense contractors Lockheed Martin and Raytheon for selling weapons to Taiwan. The new restrictions include bans on all exports or imports with the two companies.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan - a territory with its own elected government - maintains that it is an autonomous country, although stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

