China launches tech-experiment satellite

XICHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) -- China on Thursday sent a technology experiment satellite into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The experiment satellite for satellite internet technologies was launched at 6:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) by a Long March-2D carrier rocket, and entered its planned orbit successfully.

The launch is the 498th mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.