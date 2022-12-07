China Orbits VDES Test Satellite - Corporation

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) China on Wednesday successfully orbited an experimental VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) satellite using a Kuaizhou-11 solid-fuel launch vehicle, the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) said.

The launch took place from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu Province in northwest China.

The satellite will be used to test communications and verify key VDES technologies.