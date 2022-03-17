UrduPoint.com

China Successfully Launches Yaogan-34 02 Remote Sensing Satellite

Daniyal Sohail Published March 17, 2022 | 03:01 PM

China successfully launches Yaogan-34 02 remote sensing satellite

China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite of the Yaogan-34 series into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 3:09 p.m. on Thursday (Beijing Time)

JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite of the Yaogan-34 series into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 3:09 p.m. on Thursday (Beijing Time).

The Yaogan-34 02 satellite was carried by a Long March-4C rocket and successfully entered its planned orbit.

>