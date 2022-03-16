UrduPoint.com

China Tests Rocket Engine For Upcoming Space Lab Launches

Daniyal Sohail Published March 16, 2022 | 07:10 PM

China tests rocket engine for upcoming space lab launches

A Chinese high-thrust oxyhydrogen rocket engine has completed a 520-second test in preparation for the upcoming launches of space station lab modules, its maker said on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :A Chinese high-thrust oxyhydrogen rocket engine has completed a 520-second test in preparation for the upcoming launches of space station lab modules, its maker said on Wednesday.

Developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the engine is designed for the core stage of the Long March-5 carrier rocket series, which will be used to launch two lab modules of China's orbiting Tiangong space station this year, Xinhua reportedThe long-range test, lasting 520 seconds, has verified the reliability of the engine, and there will be more than 20 experimental tasks that the rocket engine will undergo to further test its performance, the company disclosed.

China plans to have six more missions, including the launch of the Wentian and Mengtian lab modules, two cargo spacecraft and two crewed spaceships, in 2022 to complete the construction of the space station.

Related Topics

Technology China Company

Recent Stories

KU awards 15 PhD, 30 MPhil, one MS, two MS degrees ..

KU awards 15 PhD, 30 MPhil, one MS, two MS degrees in various disciplines

2 minutes ago
 PBM distributes cheques among disabled persons

PBM distributes cheques among disabled persons

2 minutes ago
 209 head constable of Hazara promoted to ASI

209 head constable of Hazara promoted to ASI

2 minutes ago
 President urges media, Ulema's role to guide masse ..

President urges media, Ulema's role to guide masses on family planning

2 minutes ago
 Gambians flee border zone amid Senegalese anti-reb ..

Gambians flee border zone amid Senegalese anti-rebel operation

2 minutes ago
 vivo Continues Its Supremacy In 2022 With Its V23 ..

Vivo Continues Its Supremacy In 2022 With Its V23 Series

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>