Companies Like Twitter Were Regularly Meeting With FBI, DHS - Matt Taibbi

Daniyal Sohail Published February 07, 2023 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Companies like Twitter, Facebook (banned organization in Russia), Google and smaller companies were regularly meeting with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, journalist Matt Taibbi said on Sputnik's radio show Political Misfits.

"Companies like Twitter, and there were a number of them including Facebook, Google, and even smaller companies like Pinterest and Wikipedia, they were regularly meeting with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, and they were also building assistance through which mostly those two agencies were essentially funneling content moderation requests to these companies," Taibbi said.

"The breakdown was really, DHS would handle things that were going on from the states, and then the FBI would manage a request that were coming from Federal agencies. But these were enormous quantities of requests, and companies like Twitter were getting them on a regular basis," he added.

